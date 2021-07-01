Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Bringing Tall Ships to City Dock for Fourth of July Festivities

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) with support from the National Park Service (NPS)-Chesapeake Chapter and the City of Annapolis will bring the Tall Ships to Annapolis City Dock from Friday, July 2-Monday, July 5, 2021, in celebration of the Fourth of July and grand re-opening of Annapolis. The ships will make a majestic backdrop for the 4th of July weekend festivities.

On Friday, July 2nd at approximately 4:00 pm, Tall Ship Providence from Alexandria, Virginia, Pride of Baltimore II from Baltimore, Maryland and the Skipjack Wilma Lee from Annapolis, MD will be arriving at the Annapolis Harbor for the July 4th weekend.

“Seeing the tall ships arriving in the harbor as we go into Independence Day weekend will be the beginning of a great celebration for our City,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “I look forward to their arrival and I encourage our residents and visitors to line the harbor to see them. It will be a magnificent sight! I thank the Annapolis Maritime Museum for coordinating the arrival and tours. Great work all around!”

A public welcome party will start at 4:00 pm at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock, featuring an All-American Brass Band. At 5:30 pm, Sea Scout Ship 1959 – Seafarers will provide the Honor Guard for the event with Welcome Remarks from Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s President, Alice Estrada, National Park Service’s superintendent of the Chesapeake Office, Wendy O’Sullivan, and Mayor Gavin Buckley of Annapolis will follow. Private Captain and Crew dinner will be sponsored by Boatyard Bar & Grill and JP Morgan Private Bank.

Tickets for dockside tours of all three boats, daily cruises on each boat, and the dockside viewing of the Annapolis Harbor Fireworks on Sunday night will be available for purchase at Susan Campbell Park on Dock Street in Annapolis or by visiting amaritime.org/event/tall-ships/.

Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park (AMM), along with the National Park Service, invites Annapolis & Anne Arundel County residents, as well as individuals from across the region, to join in the celebration by visiting Annapolis this July 4th weekend. “Annapolis Maritime Museum is honored to organize this spectacular event to commemorate this new beginning for Annapolis and the country. After all, there is nothing more maritime than tall ships,” said Alice Estrada, President of AMM.

