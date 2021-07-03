Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park Kicks off Holiday With Tall Ships’ Arrival

The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) with support from the National Park Service (NPS)-Chesapeake Chapter and the City of Annapolis kicked off the City’s Grand Re-Opening Fourth of July Celebration in style.

Led by an Annapolis Fire Department fireboat shooting streams of water into the air the tall ship, Pride of Baltimore II, and the skipjack Wilma Lee paraded around the harbor before docking at the end of the Susan Campbell Park. The Tall Ship Providence from Alexandria joined the party shortly afterward with her own parade. She was fashionably late due to very light winds as she made her way up the Chesapeake Bay.

Several hundred spectators greeted the arrival of the ships and will be able to tour the ships and even sail on them throughout the weekend.

The USNA’s All-American Brass Band entertained the crowd and the Sea Scout Ship 1959 – Seafarers provided the Honor Guard. Brief remarks were made by local politicians including Mayor Buckley, representatives of the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park including Alice Estrada (CEO and President) and Dick Franyo (long-time Board member), and Superintendent of the USNA, VADM Sean Buck.

Afterward, a private reception, sponsored by the Boatyard Bar & Grill and JP Morgan Private Bank, was held for the Captains and Crews of the ships, and museum supporters.

Tickets for dockside tours of all three boats, daily cruises on each boat, and the dockside viewing of the Annapolis Harbor Fireworks on Sunday night will be available for purchase at Susan Campbell Park on Dock Street in Annapolis or by visiting amaritime.org/event/tall-ships/.

“Annapolis Maritime Museum is honored to organize this spectacular event to commemorate this new beginning for Annapolis and the country. After all, there is nothing more maritime than tall ships,” said Alice Estrada, President of AMM.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Boating, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB