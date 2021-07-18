All County Senior Centers Fully Open Effective Tomorrow

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel County Department of Aging and Disabilities are pleased to announce that all of the seven senior activity centers in the county will resume full operations on July 19, 2021. Senior activity centers will operate Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and senior nutrition services will be available at each center.

“Our senior centers play an important role in our communities, offering socialization, recreation, nutrition, and education opportunities for older adults”, said County Executive Steuart Pittman. “Creating a safe and healthy environment for senior activity center members has been our priority and we are pleased that we can finally resume full operations at our centers.”

Center members will be able to visit the centers without any prior sign-up. Center members can participate in a number of structured programs, as well as resume self-directed socialization and recreation activities in each center. For the health, safety, and well-being of all, the following guidelines will be in place:

Hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette will be promoted throughout the centers;

Masks are encouraged for people who are not vaccinated;

Food and drink will be permitted in all of the centers;

A health self-assessment will be conducted upon arrival;

Program capacity limits will resume pre-pandemic status, using room capacity limits as the only guide for the number of people in the room and/or center.

Please speak with your health care provider to assess your individual risk to determine if you should access the center.

“We are so excited to welcome senior center members back to the centers five days a week,” stated Karrisa Kelly, director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “We are very happy to restore our programs and services to pre-pandemic levels and know that many of our members share this sentiment.”

All county senior activity centers have been open in a limited capacity since May 2021. Center members have enjoyed and are still able to continue to participate in Interactive Virtual Programming which will be offered for center members who prefer this platform for activity participation. Individuals can sign up for a monthly virtual programming newsletter delivered directly to their email inbox by clicking here.

Hours of operation will be Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Senior activity center members and individuals age 55 and over are encouraged to visit the Department of Aging and Disabilities website at www.aacounty.org/aging or call 410-222-4464 for continued updates and program information pertaining to specific centers. To schedule transportation to and from the centers, call the Anne Arundel County Office of Transportation 410-222-0022. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternative formats upon request.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Seniors