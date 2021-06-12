Youth Town Hall Set For June 21st at Pip Moyer Recreation Center

Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles will host a Youth Town Hall from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021 at the Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

The event is for rising middle school students (grades six through eight), rising high school students (grades nine through 12) and young adults (ages 18 to 21). At the event, youth will be invited to talk with local organizations about what services they provide. Local organizations, businesses and community leaders will have the ability to listen to youth regarding the services the organizations can provide. Both parties can act and collaborate with one another where appropriate.

The event will feature Ward 3 Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles, the One Annapolis Students Work Group, Street Corner Ministries Coalition as well as numerous community organizations, including:

Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency

Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families

Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA)

Charting Careers

Anne Arundel County Public Schools

Anne Arundel County Department of Health and Mental Health Agency

The Tunnel Vision

Wells Fargo Bank

Essex Bank

Anne Arundel Workforce Development Corporation

Representatives from local unions

Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Lisa Rodvien

Maryland State Delegate Shaneka Henson and Delegation

City of Annapolis Government

Center of Help/Centro de Ayuda

Allen Apartments, Resident Services

Ward 3, resident services representative

Maryland Coalition of Families

Arundel Lodge

We Care and Friends, Inc.

Grandmeres Touch, Inc.

Downtown Hope

Newtowne Community Development Corporation

Bowie State University

Environmental representatives

Maryland Reentry Resource Center

“It is important as we come out of COVID that we begin to reconnect with the youth in our community,” said Alderwoman Pindell Charles, organizer of the event. “We want them to know what is available, where they can go for jobs, services and resources.”

Participating youth at this free event will receive a boxed lunch and have time to interact and visit with organizations and businesses during lunch and in the gymnasium. The event will be live-streamed. Participants should be prepared to wear a mask throughout the event.

Youth who wish to participate should have their parents or caregivers sign a media release waiver. To receive a waiver, for more information, or to participate in this event, contact [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB