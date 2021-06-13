William Pasenelli Elected Chair of Maryland Bankers Association

William J. Pasenelli, Vice Chairman & CEO of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, was elected 2021-2022 Chairman of the Maryland Bankers Association (MBA) at MBA’s 126th Annual Meeting on June 8. In this new role, he will lead the Association’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee and work directly with the MBA’s President and CEO on all matters relating to the banking industry.

For his 12-month term of office, Pasenelli will lead the MBA in achieving its mission of promoting the strength and success of Maryland banks and bankers. He will continue the Association’s positive momentum through engagement of banks across Maryland; being the best advocate for the industry at all levels of government, and preparing members for success in a rapidly changing world through timely and relevant education programs and services.

According to Pasenelli, “With 125 years of MBA history, it an honor to be in the Chairman position. Following in the footsteps of previous great leaders of this organization and being a part of the strong foundation and legacy those leaders created is both humbling and inspirational. Most of all, I salute our membership as the banks at the forefront of assisting Maryland. It is an honor to see all 28,000 bank employees serving as the State’s ‘Economic First Responders,’ going above and beyond, every day, to provide critical financial stability for their customers, business clients, and communities. Your work has made and continues to make a difference.”

“Bill Pasenelli is leading one of Maryland’s most respected and successful banks. His depth and breadth of experience in the Association and as a banker have enabled him to make a lasting impact in the communities he serves,” said the Association’s President and CEO, Ramon Looby. “Through his election as MBA’s 126th Chairman, bankers across Maryland acknowledge the deep respect they have for him as a banking leader. I am very excited to work side-by-side with Bill during the upcoming year as we address the unique role of banks in helping their communities through today’s challenges and embark on the next 100 years.”

Mr. Pasenelli is the Chief Executive Officer of Community Bank of the Chesapeake, responsible for the strategic direction of the Bank. Prior to joining Community Bank in 2000, Mr. Pasenelli served as Chief Financial Officer of Acacia Federal Savings Bank, Annandale, Virginia, since 1987. Mr. Pasenelli graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Management Science. He is a Certified Public Accountant and graduated from the National School of Banking. Mr. Pasenelli serves on the Board of Directors for the Maryland Bankers Association and the Germanna Community College Foundation. He is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Greater Washington Society of Certified Public Accountants and other civic groups.

Also elected to the Board’s Executive Committee as Chairman-Elect is Kevin Cashen, President & CEO of Queenstown Bank, Vice Chairman Ronda McDowell, Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, Sandy Spring Bank, and Immediate Past Chairman Robert E. “BJ” Goetz, Jr., President and CEO of Middletown Valley Bank.

