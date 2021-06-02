What’s the Difference Between CBN and CBD?

Hemp and cannabis have become more and more popular over the past decade thanks to scientific research discovering their many health benefits. It all comes down to cannabinoids, which are natural chemical compounds found in cannabis plants. The two most well-known are tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) — the compound in marijuana that makes you feel high — and cannabidiol (CBD).

However, there are several other kinds of cannabinoids, including cannabinol (CBN). Both CBD and CBN are trendy supplements to take for health and wellness reasons since they do not make you feel high like THC does. This makes them easier to buy, since they are legal, and more palatable for people who don’t enjoy psychoactive effects. If you are choosing between CBN and CBD, it’s important to understand what they are and how they differ.

What Is CBD?

CBD is probably the most popular of the cannabinoids found in cannabis plants. There may be more demand for THC through marijuana, but the health benefits and legalized status of CBD plus make it much easier to get. It can be more easily extracted from the plant compared to CBN, and has a longer track record of research to understand how it works.

In terms of benefits, it is most known for pain relief, and being able to improve mental health and sleep quality. It can also help with health conditions like epilepsy, cancer symptoms, acne, and more. It is a stronger pain relief and anti-inflammatory source than CBN.

What Is CBN?

While it isn’t as popular, CBN is actually an older compound. It was the first cannabinoid compound to be isolated on its own in the late 1800’s. It is actually a byproduct of when THC breaks down after being exposed to heat or light. On its own, it is very mildly psychoactive, to the point where you will not feel high when you take it.

In terms of benefits, CBN has more of a sedating effect than CBD. It is also a better appetite stimulant, making it useful for people with chronic nausea or people recovering from radiation treatments for cancer. It is also a potent anti-inflammatory and anti-convulsant. The drawback of CBN is that it doesn’t seem to work as well as a pain reliever. When you see CBN for sale in a retail shop, keep this all in mind so you are getting what you want.

The Entourage Effect

Not many people are aware of what is known as the ‘entourage effect’. This refers to the phenomena where the effects of individual cannabinoids like CBD and CBN are greater when they are taken together than when they are taken separately. If you take a mixture of both CBD and CBN, all of their properties are enhanced.

If you want to shop around for either CBD or CBN, you can get them separately or combined together. Products like full-spectrum CBD often contain other cannabinoids, including CBN. If you want to take them on their own, however, you can also find isolate products where they are refined and extracted to become more concentrated and are 100% pure CBD or CBN on their own.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS