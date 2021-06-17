What To Expect This Weekend for Juneteenth Celebrations in Annapolis

The Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration will be held between Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19, 2021, and will include a Gala, Parade and Festival. For more information and details on the event, visit www.AnnapolisJuneteenth.org. Event organizers are asking for participants and visitors (vaccinated or unvaccinated) to wear face coverings/masks for all activities.

SCHEDULE

On Friday, from 6 to 9 p.m., a ticketed Juneteenth Gala will be held at MC3, Park Place #4, Annapolis.

On Saturday, at noon, the Juneteenth Parade will make its way from City Dock to Maryland Hall .

. On Saturday, starting at 2 p.m., the Juneteenth Music and Dance Festival will be held at Bates Athletic Complex (behind Maryland Hall). At the conclusion of the Festival, fireworks will go off in the lower field.

ROAD CLOSURES:

On Saturday, June 19, the Annapolis Juneteenth Parade will require rolling road closures along the parade route. (Route: The Parade will begin at noon at City Dock. The Parade will continue up Main Street, around Church Circle, along West Street to Amos Garrett Blvd., concluding at Maryland Hall). Please give yourself extra time if you plan on being in downtown Annapolis on Saturday at mid-day.

PARKING:

On Friday night, Gala attendees should park at Park Place. Do not park along Taylor Avenue.

On Saturday, Parade participants and Festival attendees should park at Park Place and take the Circulator shuttle. The Circulator will run between Park Place, City Dock and Maryland Hall so that attendees can return to their vehicles at the conclusion of either the Parade or the Festival. Park Place is a seven-minute walk (northeast) on Spa Road from Maryland Hall. Parade participants can be dropped off at City Dock. There will be limited parking on City Dock. Parking at Bates Middle School and Maryland Hall is limited to volunteers and vendors only. Those who wish to view the parade can park at Hillman Garage, Gotts Garage, Knighton Garage, Park Place or the State Garage and view the parade along the route (Main Street/Church Circle/Inner West Street).

Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This historic date marks our country’s Second Independence Day. The Annapolis Juneteenth Gala, Parade and Festival are a first for the City of Annapolis. For information, email [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB