Ward 2 Aldermanic Candidate Hosting Casual Walks on Wednesdays

| June 15, 2021, 10:41 AM

Candidate for Ward 2 Alderwoman, Karma O’Neill, is hosting “Walk With Me Wednesdays,” a series of walks to meet potential voters. The walks will occur nearly every Wednesday at 7:30 AM and 6:30 PM (except June 23 & July 21) until the general election on November 2, 2021.

Walkers will meet at the corner of Cedar Park Road and Farragut Road, on the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium walking trail. Any city resident is welcome to attend these walks to discuss city issues.

Mayor Gavin Buckley, a long-time friend of Mrs. O’Neill, will be joining her on June 16, 2021, for the 6:30 PM walk.

“I wanted to do something different as a way to meet people. The walks have been a wonderful opportunity for me to listen to my neighbors and learn the issues that are important to them. The stadium walking trail is in the middle of our ward and a nice amenity for all of us – I look forward to meeting more and more neighbors each week.”

Improving the walkability of Ward 2 is one of O’Neill’s primary platform issues.

Karma O’Neill is a Democratic candidate for Ward 2, who is the owner of KO Events and has a long history of volunteering in the city and county. This is her first election campaign. More information about Mrs. O’Neill can be found at www.voteforkarma.com.

