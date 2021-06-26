WaPo Names Crosby as “Top Workplace” for Fifth Year in a Row

For the fifth year in a row, Crosby Marketing Communications has been named a “Top Workplace” by The Washington Post. One of the nation’s leading independent communications firms, Crosby was among 200 companies in the region to make the Post’s 2021 list.

The Top Workplace award celebrates companies that prioritize a people-centered culture. It is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey by national consulting firm Energage, LLC. The survey measured how well Crosby maintains an employee-affirming culture achieves high employee engagement and satisfaction and communicates a clear and compelling company vision.

“Winning the Top Workplace award for the fifth consecutive year is a very rare and rewarding accomplishment,” said Crosby President and CEO Raymond Crosby. “It’s a reflection of Crosby’s strong culture, which values our team members and shares the rewards of success. It’s also a salute to our staff’s ability to persevere and thrive during a year of Covid-19 challenges.”

Crosby has continued to maintain its vibrant employee culture despite limitations imposed by the pandemic. In the past year, some of the company’s most cherished traditions went virtual, including the annual Halloween Boo Bash and Holiday Giving event. For its annual Inspiring Actions That Matter™ Day of Service, when staff normally volunteer at nonprofits across the region, Crosby gave each of its 100 employees $200 to donate to their favorite charities, for a total of $20,000 in donations. The firm also donated more than $300,000 to local food banks to support neighbors in need.

