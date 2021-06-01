THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Two Road Workers Seriously Injured in Mountain Road Crash

| June 01, 2021, 05:30 PM

Two road construction workers were flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center after being struck by a vehicle along Mountain Road in Pasadena.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 100 block of Mountain Road around 2:15 pm for the accident involving two pedestrians.

Fire officials said a male in his 40s was taken to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries; and a second male, in his 20s, was flown with serious (but not considered life-threatening) injuries.

Police believe the two were struck and the vehicle crashed into a second vehicle.

A third person, the occupant of one of the vehicles, was taken to Baltimore Washington Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Category: Local News

