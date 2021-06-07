True Food Kitchen Opening July 16th; Now Hiring For All Positions

True Food Kitchen today announced that it will open at Annapolis Town Center on July 16, 2021. The restaurant will kick off its hiring and recruiting with a three-week, in-person job fair starting June 7 in an effort to hire 130 new team members – including cooks, hosts, bartenders, servers, and dishwashers for its high-volume, full-service restaurant and bar. Benefits include competitive salaries, restaurant discounts, professional growth opportunities, affordable health care, and flexible scheduling. For more information, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com/annapolis.

Where To Apply:

In-person at 1910 Towne Center Blvd Located across from the restaurant, between South Moon Under & Talbots

Dates of Job Fair:

Monday, June 7 – Saturday, June 12; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday, June 14 – Saturday, June 19; 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

Monday, June 21 – Saturday, June 26; 10:00 am – 6:00pm

The award-winning kitchen and bar features a menu of familiar favorites with a chef-driven, seasonal twist as well as a creative lineup of handcrafted cocktails, beer, and wine. Guided by the principles of Dr. Andrew Weil’s anti-inflammatory food pyramid, True Food Kitchen’s menu is rooted in wholesome, nutrient-dense ingredients with incredible health benefits.

True Food Kitchen will open its location in Annapolis Town Center with its summer menu, which will feature seasonal ingredients and signature dishes and drinks for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. The 6,675 square foot restaurant will consist of a spacious dining room, open kitchen, and full-service bar, as well as an intimate private dining room and large covered patio. The restaurant features a vibrant atmosphere, locally inspired artwork, and natural and sustainable elements.

To learn more, visit www.truefoodkitchen.com/locations/annapolis

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB