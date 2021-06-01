Tides & Tunes Returning to Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park on June 17th

Summer Concerts are back this year! The Annapolis Maritime Museum (AMM) will host weekly beachside concerts all summer long. Every Thursday from June 17 to August 19 a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m. at our McNasby’s Museum campus at 723 Second Street, Annapolis.

“These concerts are even more important this year as the Museum provides an opportunity for folks to reconnect after much isolation. These events are meant to unite community, create a sense of place and to share the mission of the museum,” said Alice Estrada, President/CEO of the Annapolis Maritime Museum.

The Tides & Tunes sponsors include: Genesis of Annapolis, Annapolis Yacht Sales, CleanChoice Energy, Kate Hopkins from Coldwell Banker Realty, MH Media Strategies, GEORGE’S, Annapolis Electric Boat Rentals, WRNR 103.1 FM, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, and Katcef Brothers. If interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Kelly Swartout at 410-295-0104 X3 or email [email protected].

Full lineup below:

June 17 Sweet Leda (Rock, Soul, & Pop)

June 24 Timmie Metz Band f. Tambo (Modern & Classic Rock)

July 1 Davidson Exchange (Music of the 60’s & 70’s)

July 8 Mixed Business (Eclectic Music Experience)

July 15 Rick Hogue & The Revolving Doors (Rhythm & Blues Rock)

July 22 Dublin 5 (High Energy Irish Rock)

July 29 Kavoossi & The Typos (Alternative Rock)

August 5 Eastport Oyster Boys (Folk & Island Rhythms)

August 12 Honest Lee Soul (Funk & Soul)

August 19 Blue Suede Bop (Rockabilly & Honky-tonk)

No coolers or outside alcohol are permitted. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs for seating during the concert. First Mate AMM members and above have docking privileges on a first-come, first-served basis. For membership information or questions, visit www.amaritime.org or call the museum at 410-295-0104, x3. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be canceled at 5:00 pm with a notification on their Facebook page.