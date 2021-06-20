SPEAK an Art Exhibit for Cell Spitfire, Opening Reception Friday

The Maryland Cultural and Conference Center (MC3), formerly known as Maryland Theatre for the Performing Arts (MTPA), debuted a new vision for the Annapolis arts community with the One Annapolis Community Art Project; a three-phase project which included a webinar on the history of Carr’s Beach, the vibrant mural created by renowned artist Comacell Brown, and is now presenting the final phase, SPEAK, an Art Exhibit featuring the work of Comacell Brown and other local artists.

Comacell Brown, aka Cell Spitfire, is a multi-disciplinary artist from Annapolis, Maryland, specializing in painting, graphic design, entrepreneurial skills, and local outreach through art. His clients include Lamar Jackson, 50 Cent, Jadakiss, Angela Davis, Young Jeezy, Cam Newton, Amara La Negra, Young Dylan, FUBU Frames, YBS Skola, PNB Rock, Kane Beatz, Ransom, FreeWay and the Ice City Click, Memphis Bleek, and more.

The exhibit will be on display at The Gallery at MC3 through July 30th, with an opening reception on June 25th from 6-9 pm. The artists on exhibit will include Comacell “Cell Spitfire” Brown Jr., Jamison Scott, Deonte Ward, Derwin Scott, Sheldon Pindell, and Letia Smith, along with student artists from The Box of Rain Program. The opening reception will feature live paint from Cell, music from DJ Mattéo, a Q and A with the artists, and complimentary refreshments.

Visit MC3 at www.mc3annapolis.org for more information and to RSVP for the reception.

