SHA Worker Killed, Another Injured in Equipment Accident on Route 10

Around noon today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a report of a truck driver injured in an incident involving a stationary Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation indicates the MDOT SHA truck driver had exited his parked vehicle and was then reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck.

The deceased is identified as Michael T. Spencer, Sr., 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, who was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and pronounced deceased.