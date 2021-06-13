THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

SHA Worker Killed, Another Injured in Equipment Accident on Route 10

| June 12, 2021, 09:02 PM

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal industrial incident that occurred earlier today in Anne Arundel County.

Around noon today, troopers from the Maryland State Police Glen Burnie Barrack responded to a report of a truck driver injured in an incident involving a stationary Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration truck trailer located on northbound MD-10, Arundel Expressway, at MD-648, Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard.

The preliminary investigation indicates the MDOT SHA truck driver had exited his parked vehicle and was then reportedly pinned against the trailer of his vehicle, as an excavator rotated to move a concrete barrier from the shoulder of the highway onto the trailer of the truck.

Liquified Creative Annapolis

The deceased is identified as Michael T. Spencer, Sr., 54, of Baltimore, Maryland, who was transported from the scene to the University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The operator of the excavator, identified as Sherman M. Offer, 53, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was also transported to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Maryland Occupational Safety and Health investigators, who were notified by the Anne Arundel County Police Department, will conduct an investigation into the cause of the incident along with Maryland State Police.

No charges have been filed in the incident which remains under investigation.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«