Jury Convicts Felon for Giving False Name

Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced that a jury convicted Robert Davis, 27, of Baltimore using a fraudulent name, illegal possession of firearm after conviction of a disqualifying crime, possession of a loaded handgun on person and Illegal possession of ammunition. Shortly after the jury returned its verdict on June 2, 2021, the defendant was sentenced to 5 years in prison. He faces additional penalties and backup prison time for a prior conviction.

“From the time that the defendant was pulled over to after he was fingerprinted at the detention center, he maintained a false identity to conceal his status as a convicted felon who was legally prohibited from carrying a firearm,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “We are glad we were able to convict the defendant of this dangerous offense and get another gun out of the hands of a felon.

Assistant State’s Attorney Katherine Anthony, a gun violence grant prosecutor with the Office of the State’s Attorney, prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.

On August 27, 2020, an Anne Arundel County police officer was on patrol in the area of Solomons Island Road and West Street in Annapolis when he observed a gray Lexus with a right rear tail lamp out. The police officers initiated a traffic stop, approached the vehicle where the driver identified himself as Gregory Lee Jacobs.

The driver immediately advised the police officer that he was on his way to pick up his girlfriend’s child and asked the nature of the stop. The driver was advised that the rear tail lamp was out and could not produce a driver’s license. The driver stated that his name is Gregory Lee Jacobs. The police officer checked the database for the name Gregory Lee Jacobs and found that there was an active failure to appear warrant. At this time, the driver was asked to step out of the car and was taken into custody for the warrant. During a search incident to his arrest, the defendant shifted away from the police officer before being placed in the front seat of the police car. Once handcuffed and placed in the front seat of the police car, the defendant continued to move and shift the entire car ride even after the police officer commanded him to stop. The defendant only stopped moving after the officer heard a “clang” sound causing the police officer to check his vehicle again, where he found a handgun on the rear passenger seat floorboard and slightly caught between the seats of the vehicle in the exact location where the defendant was seated. At the detention center, Davis provided booking officers with the name of Gregory Lee Jacobs. The officer ran his fingerprints and discovered that the individual’s real name is Robert Jamar Davis. Further investigation revealed that Davis is on supervised probation for a manslaughter charge and prohibited from possessing any firearms.

The Honorable Mark W. Crooks presided over the case.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB