Severn Couple Killed in Fiery, Head-On Crash

On June 20, 2021 at approximately 1:50 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to Telegraph Road in the area of Buckingham Place in Severn for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Honda S2000 was traveling south on Telegraph Road in the area of Buckingham Place. A Chevrolet Suburban was traveling north on Telegraph Road. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Honda lost control and crossed into the northbound lane. The Honda was struck by the Chevrolet. The crash ignited a fire in the Chevrolet which engulfed the entire vehicle.

The operator of the Chevrolet, identified as Donald Callahan (55) of Harmans, was transported by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore with serious injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet, identified as Lisa Callahan (54) of Harmans, was as transported by the Anne Arundel Fire Department to the University of Maryland, R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger of the Honda were pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The pair was identified as David and Heather Wolcott, both 46, of Severn. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the collision appears to be failing to drive right of center. The crash is currently under investigation by the Traffic Safety Section.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB