Schools Expand Summer Vaccine Program to Include COVID-19 and Others

Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the Anne Arundel County Department of Health are expanding their vaccination clinic this summer to continue to help protect students from COVID-19 and provide access to necessary vaccinations for the upcoming school year.

In addition, to COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 12 and older as well as employees, the Department of Health will also now administer Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis) and meningitis vaccines, both of which are required for students entering seventh grade.

All vaccinations will be available free of charge at weekly school-based clinics. Locations and links to register for vaccines can be found at www.aacps.org/vaccines.

Seventh-graders who have not received the required vaccines will not be permitted to start school in the fall. Tdap and meningitis vaccines can be administered at the same clinic. Those wishing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine must be 12 years of age or older and must register for a COVID-19 clinic. All three vaccines can be administered on the same day.

