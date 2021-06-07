Rotary Opts for Crabs To Go for Second Year; This Time on a Saturday

The Rotary Club of Annapolis will hold its 76th Annual Crab Feast as “Rotary Crabs To Go” on Saturday, August 7th from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. The event will be on a Saturday for the first time.

The annual community fund-raising event will be held as a drive-through crab and corn fundraiser for the second year. The traditional gathering of 2,000 guests in-person at the stadium will be postponed once more for safety considerations around Covid-19. However, funds raised from the event to benefit the community are more important than ever and will be distributed promptly to nonprofit organizations serving residents.

The 2021 Annapolis ROTARY CRABS TO GO event site is now live: www.annapolisrotary.org. Order your large crabs and corn for a great crab feast with friends and neighbors in your backyard or picnic area. Crab options: 1 bushel + 12 ears of corn $290; ½ bushel + 6 ears of corn $150; 2 dozen $125 or 1 dozen $65 + 3 ears of corn.

Raffle Tickets with prizes are available too: one ticket for $5, 5 tickets for $20, 10 tickets for $40; with 1st Prize $1,000; 2nd Prize $500; 3rd Prize $250; 4th Prize – one bushel crabs. The raffle is all electronic with random number generation of the winning numbers. All raffle winners will be notified shortly after the event. All net proceeds of the raffle are donated to local charities.

Tickets for crabs and corn, and the raffle tickets, will be online only this year. Tickets may be purchased up to 6 pm on August 6. Payment can be made through PayPal, including the option to use a credit card within PayPal. Large crabs will be freshly steamed onsite at the stadium and packaged for travel. Rotarians and volunteers will direct traffic and provide customers with their orders as they drive through designated lanes in the parking lot. Customers will specify their pick-up time from 1:00 pm-5:30 pm, in half-hour intervals.

For more information or to discuss sponsorship opportunities, contact Lisa Ausherman at [email protected].

The Rotary Club of Annapolis is celebrating its Centennial, One Hundred Years of Service to the Community, 1921-2021. The club currently has 140 members focused on improving our local community and the world. Members participate in a wide variety of projects to benefit the community and attend breakfast, lunch, or happy hour meetings depending on their schedules. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, please contact Liesel Schloper at [email protected].

