Rodriguez Makes Home Debut, But Baysox Come Up Short in 3-2 Loss to Akron

Orioles top pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez made his home debut at Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday night but the Baysox fell in a nip and tuck affair 3-2. In 4.2 innings, Rodriguez allowed two earned runs and four hits while striking out six.

Trailing 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Doran Turchin tied the game with a two-run homer to left-center. The home run was the fourth in the last three games for Turchin. Akron would quickly answer though scoring on an Oscar Gonzalez RBI-double to centerfield to put the Ducks up 3-2.

On the night Bowie walked nine times, but the Baysox could not bring any of those runners around to score. The bullpen combined to allow one earned run in 4.1 innings. Tyler Erwin and Steven Klimek each worked scoreless appearances in the defeat. Yusniel Diaz returned to Bowie after a month on the injured list going 1-for-2 with a walk. Greg Cullen made his Double-A debut starting at second base as well for the Baysox.

Despite the loss, Bowie still has the best record in the Double A Northeast League at 25-10. They remain 1.5 games ahead of Erie in the Southwest Division.

The Baysox will try to get back in the win column tomorrow night at 6:35 for game two of the six-game series vs Akron with RHP Ofelky Peralta on the hill.

Order your Baysox tickets online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase over the phone. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports