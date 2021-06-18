Roadwork to Begin at Route 3/32 Interchange This Weekend

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will begin improving the driving surface of four ramps to the MD 3/MD 32 interchange in Anne Arundel County on Sunday, June 20. Starting at 9 p.m. Sunday, crews will begin working on the eastbound MD 32 ramp to southbound MD 3. Crews will remove deteriorated sections, pour concrete and resurface the ramp. They will continue to work overnight on the MD 3/MD 32 interchange ramps Sundays through Thursdays, between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., until expected completion by the end of June. The work is weather permitting.

MDOT SHA’s contractor Team Cam Services is performing the work. During the overnight work hours, motorists will follow a posted detour through the interchange. Crews will also be working at the following locations:

westbound MD 32 to southbound MD 3,

northbound MD 3 ramp to westbound MD 32,

eastbound MD 32 to northbound MD 3.

Portable variable message signs will be placed to provide advance notification of the work zone and ramp closure.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or [email protected].

For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

