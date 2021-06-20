Ribbon Cutting for New Truxtun Park Tennis Courts Set for June 26th

The City of Annapolis will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the rehabilitated tennis and pickleball courts at Truxtun Park on Primrose Road in Annapolis at 10 a.m. on June 26, 2021. The courts will be available for play on a first-come, first-serve (no pun intended) basis. In all, 16 courts will be available and open to the public, eight are dedicated tennis courts, six are dedicated pickleball courts and two are blended courts.

The project has taken four years at a cost of $1M to complete. There were early issues with the design, but after those were settled, construction began in 2019. The rehabilitation of the courts was necessary because the old courts, in the same location, had come to the end of their service life.

The courts would have reopened earlier, but after the existing playing surface was removed, the water did not properly drain, requiring engineers to revisit the drainage system. Engineers dug French drains around the perimeter, resolving the issue. Cold weather held off the application of the final sealant coats. After a streak of warm weather, the courts are expected to be completed by the date of the ribbon-cutting.

“I want to thank DPW and the staff at Recreation and Parks for getting us across the finish line on this project,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “Between this, the Truxtun Park Pool, the new DPW building, and the miles of pedestrian and bicycle trails and greenways, we are giving our residents the amenities they want and need. I look forward to seeing folks out on the court!”

The ribbon-cutting, which is open to the public, will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021 . After the ceremony, there will be a tennis vs. pickleball exhibition match.

