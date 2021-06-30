Reward For Information on Murder Increased by $20,000

This is an update to yesterday’s story about the shooting death of a Houston woman on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis.

The FBI and ATF announced today that each agency is offering a combined $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for the murder of Michelle Cummings, 57, of Houston, TX. Cummings was killed by what appeared to be random gunfire early Tuesday morning on the patio of The Graduate Hotel in Annapolis. Cummings was in Annapolis to drop off her son at the United States Naval Academy, where he was beginning his first year. Today’s reward is in addition to a $2,000 reward announced by Metro Crime Stoppers CRIMESTOPPERS on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation reveals that Cummings was sitting on a patio area at a hotel and was not the intended target in the shooting. At this time in the investigation, it is believed the shots were fired on Pleasant Street and traveled a distance, striking the victim.

In addition to the increased reward money, the FBI and the ATF have both committed resources to assist the Annapolis Police Department in its investigation, including agents and analysts as well as technical and laboratory assistance.

“This case of senseless violence is a top priority for us, and we are hoping this reward will help convince someone with information to do the right thing and pick up the phone,” said Rachel Byrd, acting special agent in charge of the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office. “We not only owe it to the victim and her family, but we owe it to the entire community to see that anyone responsible for her death is not allowed to walk away.”

“An evening that was supposed to be a celebration for the Cummings family turned tragic in a matter of moments,” stated Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in Annapolis.” He encouraged members of the community to call with any information regarding the incident. “We appreciate and value the partnership with the FBI and ATF for offering investigative assistance and the additional reward funds,” said Chief Jackson.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the family of Michelle Cummings, whose visit to this city and state should never have ended in tragedy,” said ATF Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Timothy Jones. “The violent offenders who bring firearms into Maryland communities have a reckless disregard for human life—unconcerned about the devastation their shootings bring to innocent bystanders. Our partners in Annapolis Police Department have the full support of ATF and all its resources as their detectives work to identify who is responsible for this crime.”

Anyone with information call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP (1-866-756-2587). You may also reach the Annapolis Police Department’s detectives at 410-260-3439.

