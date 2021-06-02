THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Preacher Lawson, Three Dog Night, In The Vane Of… All On Sale Now at Rams Head On Stage

| June 02, 2021, 03:26 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].

UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS

BEN DEHAN

Sunday, July 18 at 7 pm

IN GRATITUDE

A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Sunday, July 25 at 8 pm

PREACHER LAWSON

Saturday, October 2  at 6 pm and 9 pm (Two Shows)

ACOUSTIC ALCHEMY

Tuesday, October 26 at 8 pm

SAWYER FREDERICKS & THE ACCIDENTALS

Wednesday, October 27  at 8 pm

I AM KAWEHI

Saturday, November 13 at 1 pm (All Ages)

IN THE VANE OF…2021 SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE

Monday, August 16 – ITVO Van Morrison

Monday, September 13 – ITVO The Beach Boys

Monday, October 11 – ITVO Sun Studios

BILLY GILMAN

Sunday, January 1, at 8 pm

THREE DOG NIGHT

Wednesday, August 25 at 8pm

AL DI MEOLA

Friday, September 10 at 8 pm

For a complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rehab2Perform

