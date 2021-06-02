Preacher Lawson, Three Dog Night, In The Vane Of… All On Sale Now at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM – 2 PM and at 5:00 PM on show days. Questions? Please send an email to [email protected].
UPCOMING RAMS HEAD ON STAGE SHOWS
BEN DEHAN
Sunday, July 18 at 7 pm
IN GRATITUDE
A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire
Sunday, July 25 at 8 pm
PREACHER LAWSON
Saturday, October 2 at 6 pm and 9 pm (Two Shows)
ACOUSTIC ALCHEMY
Tuesday, October 26 at 8 pm
SAWYER FREDERICKS & THE ACCIDENTALS
Wednesday, October 27 at 8 pm
I AM KAWEHI
Saturday, November 13 at 1 pm (All Ages)
IN THE VANE OF…2021 SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE
Monday, August 16 – ITVO Van Morrison
Monday, September 13 – ITVO The Beach Boys
Monday, October 11 – ITVO Sun Studios
BILLY GILMAN
Sunday, January 1, at 8 pm
THREE DOG NIGHT
Wednesday, August 25 at 8pm
AL DI MEOLA
Friday, September 10 at 8 pm
www.ramsheadonstage.com
