Plane Crashes at Lee Airport in Edgewater, No Injuries Reported

A small plane crashed at Lee Airport in Edgewater this afternoon while attempting to land.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, just after 12:30 pm, a small plane carrying two passengers left the runway crashing through a fence.

Aircraft Emergency | Lee Airport #Edgewater | small single-engine plane occupied by 2 ppl left the runway and went through a fence while landing around 1235 | no injuries | small fuel leak contained | FAA on scene pic.twitter.com/zgKVA0Hy8o — Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) June 20, 2021

There was a small fuel leak which was quickly contained by the fire department. The two occupants of the plane were uninjured and the FAA is investigating.

