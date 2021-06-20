THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Plane Crashes at Lee Airport in Edgewater, No Injuries Reported

| June 20, 2021, 02:58 PM

A small plane crashed at Lee Airport in Edgewater this afternoon while attempting to land.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, just after 12:30 pm, a small plane carrying two passengers left the runway crashing through a fence.

There was a small fuel leak which was quickly contained by the fire department. The two occupants of the plane were uninjured and the FAA is investigating.

«