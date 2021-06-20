Plane Crashes at Lee Airport in Edgewater, No Injuries Reported
A small plane crashed at Lee Airport in Edgewater this afternoon while attempting to land.
According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, just after 12:30 pm, a small plane carrying two passengers left the runway crashing through a fence.
Aircraft Emergency | Lee Airport #Edgewater | small single-engine plane occupied by 2 ppl left the runway and went through a fence while landing around 1235 | no injuries | small fuel leak contained | FAA on scene pic.twitter.com/zgKVA0Hy8o
— Anne Arundel County Fire Department (@AACoFD) June 20, 2021
There was a small fuel leak which was quickly contained by the fire department. The two occupants of the plane were uninjured and the FAA is investigating.
Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB