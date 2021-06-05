THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
New Veterans Service Phone Line Now in Service

June 05, 2021

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Veterans Affairs Commission announced the creation of a new point-of-entry phone line for veterans seeking assistance from County services.

“We need to find ways to make accessing County services straightforward for all of our veterans,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “Our veterans shouldn’t need to call multiple numbers to get basic information – this line will give them a one-stop-shop.”

The new line, part of the Veterans Service Coordination Center (VSCC) launched by the County Executive’s Office and the Veterans Affairs Commission last fall, is taking calls at 410-222-3500. The new line will be operated by the Office of Community Engagement and Constituent Services, which will triage calls and route them to appropriate department liaisons for the Commission.

Liaisons from the County’s Health and Human Services agencies, the Office of Transportation, and the Department of Recreation and Parks have been working with Pete Smith, Military and Veterans Liaison for the County Executive, and the Veterans Affairs Commission to launch this virtual service coordination.

“The vet line is an additional tool to enhance the interaction veterans have when dealing with Anne Arundel County,” said Pete Smith, Military and Veterans  Liaison for the County Executive. “As a veteran and current reservist, it makes me proud to see an administration go above and beyond for those who stood the watch.”

In addition to creating a centralized place for veterans in the county to seek services, the County Executive’s Office continues to build inter-agency relationships between county liaisons, community organizations, and State and Federal program representatives. The goal is to create opportunities for liaisons to build their knowledge of local, State and Federal assistance and enhance the manner in which services are wrapped around veterans with a particular need.

