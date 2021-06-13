New Plebes Due to Ship In at End of June for I-Day

The U.S. Naval Academy will welcome approximately 1,200 members of the Class of 2025 when they report for their assigned Induction Day on Tuesday, June 29, or Wednesday, June 30, with an Oath of Office ceremony for all the evening of June 30

Families of the incoming plebes are invited to attend the 7 p.m. ceremony, which will also be live-streamed.

“We are motivated to receive the Class of 2025 and excited to be able to conduct training with limited restrictions, this will enable our team to focus our efforts on ensuring this Plebe Summer provides the challenge these young warriors are looking for,” said Plebe Summer Officer in Charge Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy. “This is an incredible opportunity for these future leaders and our team is ready to train them to join the Brigade of Midshipmen. I am highly encouraged by their sense of teamwork and dedication to our mission that they have demonstrated by their desire to arrive vaccinated.”

Parents will be allowed to drive on the Yard through Gate 8 to drop their plebe off at Alumni Hall at their assigned report time and will then be required to exit.

Parents and families may return to the Yard using the free shuttles from Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Shuttles provided by USNA are considered public transportation and require masks to be worn regardless of vaccination status.

The recent decision to open Induction Day and Oath Day events to parents and families of the Class of 2025 is based on the improving COVID environment and the extremely high vaccination rate reported by the incoming plebe class, which eliminated the requirement for a restriction of movement (quarantine) upon their arrival. However, all incoming plebes will need to wear masks until their records are reviewed and they complete their medical evaluation.

The U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity Annapolis are closed to general public visitation. For more information on these restrictions, visit https://www.usna.edu/COVID-19.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB