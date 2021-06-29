Naval Academy to Reopen to Public on July 2nd

In conjunction with the end of Maryland’s State of Emergency, the U.S. Naval Academy and Naval Support Activity (NSA) Annapolis have been approved to reopen to the public effective Friday, July 2, at 7 a.m.

There will be some basic health protection measures that remain, including social distancing for non-immunized personnel, however, it affords the ability to return to a close-to-normal operations status. CDC and DoD guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for non-immunized personnel remain in effect.

Access (policy and procedures for public visitation on the Yard):

General visitors are only allowed to walk onto the installation between general visiting hours (sunrise to 7 p.m.), with a U.S. Department of Homeland Security REAL I.D. Act compliant government photo I.D. card, U.S. or foreign passport. Visitors younger than 18 years old are allowed pedestrian access if they are accompanied by an adult with a valid REAL I.D. Act compliant I.D., U.S. or foreign passport. Guests arriving after general visiting hours for special functions must be able to explain their purpose for visiting, the location of the event, or the name and address of the resident they are visiting. General visitors will be screened with a magnetometer and have their bags X-rayed or visually inspected for contraband.

General visitors with government-issued disability parking/placard license plates or placards may be granted vehicle access at Gate 1 and Gate 8 during FPCON Alpha and Bravo during general visiting hours (sunrise to 7 p.m.) and for special events. The individual with disabilities shall be in the vehicle and provide REAL I.D. Act compliant identification for identity proofing as listed on the Department of Homeland Security website (https://www.dhs.gov/real-id). The photo identification will be compared to the parking certification card that was issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) along with the issued disability parking/placard. The operator of the vehicle shall submit to a vehicle inspection at the Entry Control Point (ECP).

General visitors arriving for a personal ceremony (funeral, retirement, etc.) by vehicle may be granted access at Gate 1 or Gate 8 but must provide a REAL ID Act compliant identification for identity proofing as listed on the Department of Homeland Security website (https://www.dhs.gov/real-id). The operator of the vehicle shall submit to a vehicle inspection at the Entry Control Point (ECP).

Services:

While the Yard will soon open to the General Public, many of the retail business areas (tours, restaurants, stores, etc.) are not staffed at full capacity and may not be for several more weeks.

