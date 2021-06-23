THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Midshipman Dies While on Leave

| June 23, 2021, 05:09 PM

The United States Naval Academy has confirmed the death of a Midshipman who was on summer leave.  As per their policy, no further details will be made available until 24-hours after the next of kin has been notified.

The Naval Academy is deeply saddened to confirm that a midshipman died last night while on leave away from the Naval Academy. The cause of death is being investigated.

The Brigade of Midshipman, faculty, staff, and coaches were notified of the midshipman’s death this afternoon. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, the identity of the midshipman is being withheld for 24 hours after next of kin notification.

The Naval Academy is supporting the midshipman’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. Counseling services and support are available to midshipmen, faculty, staff and coaches through chains of command, our chaplains, and the Midshipmen Development Center.

