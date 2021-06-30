Microsoft Announces Upcoming Windows 11 Operating System

Microsoft has recently announced the upcoming release of their new operating system, Windows 11. If you have a laptop or a PC, you’re probably using Windows – it’s been around since the 1980s and is probably the most popular OS in the world. Microsoft has promised that Windows 11 will be packed with new features for both business and personal use.

Businesses all over the world, such as TechQuarters, an IT support company in London and a Microsoft partner, are hotly anticipating the widescale release of Windows 11.

“As Office 365 consultants, we’re all very excited,” says TechQuarters, “We feel that Microsoft offers the best products for business, and we can’t wait to get to know the software and pass that knowledge on.”

Windows 11 will have a lot of new features. For example, the classic start button and taskbar that you’ll be familiar with from all the previous versions of Windows is being redesigned. In fact, the whole look and feel of Windows 11 will be much more sleek and minimalist, thanks to Microsoft’s new design principles.

If you have a laptop that you use for both business and personal computing, then you’re in luck! Windows 11 will allow you to create different desktops. So you could have a work desktop with all your applications and shortcuts for business; then you could have a personal desktop for off-the-clock use. If you’re a gamer, you could even have a separate desktop especially for that.

Getting personalized news and information will also be even easier with Windows 11, as they are introducing a new feature called Widgets – this is an AI-powered feed that delivers articles and other web content tailored to your interests.

These are just a few of the new features that Microsoft has announced for Windows 11. At the moment this new OS is only available for users enrolled on the Windows Insider Program, but it should begin widescale release later this year.

“Our managed IT services package involves support of Windows and other Microsoft products,” says TechQuarters. “We’re very excited for the next generation of Windows, and can’t wait to be able to roll it out to our customers.”

