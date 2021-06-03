Maryland’s Mass Vaccination Sites to Start Coming Down

Governor Larry Hogan has announced that the state’s mass vaccination sites have begun a phased demobilization process as local demand changes and additional resources are directed to mobile clinics and community-based activities.

“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” said Governor Hogan. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind. We are also keeping Six Flags, one of our most popular mass vaccination sites, open through mid-July. These sites were an incredible undertaking, and I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in building them, and all the nurses, volunteers, and National Guard members who have staffed them rain or shine over the last several months.”

Operational responsibilities at several mass vaccination sites will shift from the state to local partners, while other sites will close. For as long as they remain in operation, all sites will continue to offer no-appointment vaccinations.

“The mass vaccination program has been a major accelerant of our vaccine effort since early 2021,” said Secretary Dennis R. Schrader of the Maryland Department of Health. “Through mass vaccination sites, we have administered nearly 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Marylanders from all areas of the state. We continue to partner with our local health departments, primary care physicians, hospitals, and other COVID-19 vaccine providers to offer vaccines to all eligible Marylanders.”

Free Rides and Child Care Available. Uber and Lyft are offering free rides to and from vaccination sites. Free child care to help parents and caregivers get vaccinated is available through KinderCare, Learning Care Group, and YMCA.

Summer Tour of Mobile Clinics Underway. The state has launched its GoVAX Summer Tour to bring mobile clinics and vaccine outreach to cultural and community events, bars and breweries, and popular destinations across the state. This week, vaccines are available through Sunday at the Ocean City Convention Center.

More Than 700 Pharmacy Locations Offering Vaccines. Vaccines are available through 723 pharmacy locations across the state. A complete list of vaccine providers—including those providing Pfizer for individuals aged 12 to 17—can be found at covidvax.maryland.gov.

Demobilization Schedule for Mass Vaccination Site. In the coming weeks, several sites will stop offering first doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Once the first doses are no longer available, the sites will offer second doses only. The state has worked with local partners to identify providers for the first doses of Pfizer. Most sites will also continue to offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson Janssen vaccine until the site closes.

Vaccination Site Days of Operation Last Date of First Doses First Date of Second Doses Only Johnson & Johnson Availability Last Date of State Operations NOTE: Local Operations May Continue Greenbelt:

Greenbelt Metro FEMA Community Vaccination Center Now closed Aberdeen:

Leidos Field and Ripken IronBirds Stadium Tue-Fri

8 a.m.-4 p.m.Sat

8 a.m.-3 p.m. May 29 (Pfizer) June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available from Harford County Yes – Currently, until June 19 June 19 Hagerstown: Hagerstown Premium Outlets Wed

12 p.m.-8 p.m.Thu-Tue

9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 29 (Pfizer) June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available at Meritus Hospital Yes – Currently, until demand diminishes Site will move to Meritus Hospital beginning June 5 Baltimore City:

M&T Bank Stadium Tue-Sat

9 a.m.-4:15 p.m. June 10 (Pfizer) June 11 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available at BCCFH No July 2 Annapolis:

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium Wed-Sun

9 a.m.-5 p.m. June 12 (Pfizer) June 13 (Pfizer) Yes – June 4 until July 3 July 3 Columbia:

The Mall in Columbia Wed-Sun

8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12 (Pfizer) June 13 (Pfizer) Yes – June 4 until July 3 July 3 Salisbury:

Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Tue

12 p.m.-8 p.m.Wed-Sat

9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 29 (Pfizer) June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available through Wicomico Health Department Yes – Currently, until June 19 June 19 Waldorf:

Regency Furniture Stadium Tue-Thu

1 p.m.-6 p.m.Sun

9 a.m.-5 p.m. May 30 (Pfizer) June 1 (Pfizer), First dose Pfizer available through Charles County Health Department (College of Southern Maryland, LaPlata Campus) Yes – Currently, until June 24 June 24 Upper Marlboro:

Six Flags America Theme Park Tue-Sat

7:30 a.m.- 5:15 p.m. June 26 (Pfizer) 29 June (Pfizer) Yes – June 8 until July 3 July 17

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: COVID, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB