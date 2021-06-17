Maryland Hall is Ready to Kick Off Outdoor Front Stairs Series

Maryland Hall announces summer concerts as part of the Front Stairs Series, a fun season of outdoor performances and activities. Launched in October 2020 with the Eastport Oyster Boys, the Front Stairs Series transforms the iconic façade of Maryland Hall’s historic building into a stage for energetic outdoor shows. Guests enjoy the show from the cultural core’s front campus, recently enhanced with the installation of Patrick Dougherty’s interactive stick sculpture “The Old Home Place.”

Maryland Hall Resident Company Ballet Theatre of Maryland opened the 2021 Front Stairs Series with Momentum earlier this Spring. Other notable shows in recent weeks have included a Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase and WTMD’s Saturday Morning Tunes Beatles Family Festival. All Front Stairs shows are either low-cost or free. Still to come this season:

Paul Reed Smith Band with Kentavius Jones – Wednesday, June 23, 7 pm

Maryland’s own legendary guitar maker Paul Reed Smith’s namesake band The PRS Band weaves together their own combination of funk, rock, R&B, fusion, and DC/Baltimore groove that Smith has described as “Chesapeake Gumbo.” Patrons will hear a diverse mix of music ranging from funk, rock, and blues to R&B, Cajun swing, and reggae.

Kentavius Jones opens the show. His style is a combination of singer-songwriter and soul with an indie sensibility. Jones has shared the stage with Snarky Puppy, Mint Condition, and the Roots. Jones is currently performing his newly released debut album, The Bohemian Beatbox.

Tickets are $20 for the Paul Reed Smith Band.

Annapolis Chorale: Songs for a Summer Night – Friday, June 25, 2021, 7 pm

Maryland Hall Resident Company Live Arts Maryland returns to the Hall for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered performance venues. Join us to enjoy members of the Annapolis Chorale, Bach+ Vocal Consort and local guest artists for an evening of music featuring Chorale Masterworks and the American Songbook.

Tickets are free for the Annapolis Chorale: Songs for a Summer Night.

Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase – Wednesday, July 21, 7 pm

Join Maryland Hall’s ArtReach team and Hood2Good (H2G) for a youth artist showcase. H2G is a community movement founded by Annapolis High School students in 2018 and led by Kenneth Starkes – the program joined the Maryland Hall outreach program in 2020. Youth Artist Showcases provide a performance platform for the talented youth in our community and entertainment for all ages.

Tickets are free for the Youth Artist Showcase.

Shenandoah Run – Friday, July 30, 2021, 7 pm

The Washington, DC, based Shenandoah Run presents traditional and contemporary folk music in a manner that delights a diverse mix of music lovers of all ages.

Like a spirited family reunion, Shenandoah Run welcomes you in. They pay tribute to both vintage Americana and contemporary folk, playing covers and some originals and occasionally including a song from the worlds of bluegrass, country, or foreign lands. Expect top-notch musicianship and soaring harmonies that will lure you in for that irresistible sing-along. The members of Shenandoah Run share a desire to keep folk music alive and fresh.

Tickets are $10 for Shenandoah Run.

United States Naval Academy Band – Friday, September 17, 7 pm

“The Navy’s Oldest and Finest,” has been providing music for the Brigade of Midshipmen and the surrounding community since 1852. Located at the Naval Academy, the band is comprised of professional Navy musicians, who have studied at some of the best music schools and conservatories in the country, and who have extensive résumés in performance and teaching.

Tickets are free for United States Naval Academy Band.

Hood2Good Youth Artist Showcase – Wednesday, September 22, 7 pm

Tickets are free for the Youth Artist Showcase.

Maryland Hall reopened its indoor Main Theatre to the public during Annapolis Arts Week in June 2021. After a nearly 15 month pause due to COVID-19 restrictions, an in-person audience gathered indoors to watch a free film screening of the documentary Rivers and Tides. Indoor performances in the Main Theatre will continue this summer with productions by Rams Head Presents including Ann Wilson on August 15 and Tower of Power on August 17. Resident Company performances (Annapolis Opera, Annapolis Symphony Orchestra, Ballet Theatre of Maryland and Live Arts Maryland) are slated to return to the Main Theatre in Fall 2021.

For Front Stairs Series tickets and details, visit marylandhall.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Post To FB