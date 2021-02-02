Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for Tomorrow
ABC Events has announced that the 7th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time.
What’s new?
- Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors
- Listen to Live Entertainment on the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage
- Show off your skill at ax throwing (what could possibly go wrong?)
- Get your game on in a new open-air gaming tent
- Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
Of course, there are some precautions that the organizers have taken.
- Plenty of hand sanitizer
- Limited capacity
- Expanded footprint with space to spread out
- Additional tables throughout the festival
- Masking will be required unless eating or drinking
And if you are holding a ticket from last year’s canceled fest, it will be honored this year!
With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly as Maryland is slowly starting to cautiously re-open. So, if you want to enjoy the pre-summer sun on June 5th, get your tickets now!
