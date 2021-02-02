Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON for Tomorrow

ABC Events has announced that the 7th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. ABC Events has announced that the 7th annualis scheduled for Saturday, June 5, 2021 at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets will likely sell out, so make sure toahead of time.

What’s new?

Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors

wing vendors with wing flavors Listen to Live Entertainment on the Main Stage and the Acoustic Stage

Show off your skill at ax throwing (what could possibly go wrong?)

Get your game on in a new open-air gaming tent

Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section

Of course, there are some precautions that the organizers have taken.

Plenty of hand sanitizer

Limited capacity

Expanded footprint with space to spread out

Additional tables throughout the festival

Masking will be required unless eating or drinking

And if you are holding a ticket from last year’s canceled fest, it will be honored this year!

With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly as Maryland is slowly starting to cautiously re-open. So, if you want to enjoy the pre-summer sun on June 5th, get your tickets now!

