Luminis Wins Two Diversity and Inclusion Awards

Luminis Health has received two Top 50 Employee Resource Group Awards from the National Diversity Council. The health system is being recognized for its African American Business Resource Group (BRG) and LGBTQIA Business Resource Group (BRG).

The awards honor groups who are committed to excellence and embody the mission of the National Diversity Council’s vision of creating a diverse workforce and an inclusive environment where individuals are valued for their talents and empowered to reach their fullest potential.

The National Diversity Council is the leading voice for organizations that champion diversity and inclusion across the country.

“This recognition reaffirms Luminis Health’s commitment to being an anti-racist and diverse workplace,” said Tamiko Stanley, vice president and chief diversity equity and inclusion officer for Luminis Health. “This dedication is evident in our values of Respect, Inclusion, Service and Excellence that are at the core of our Vision 2030 strategic plan to ensure that diversity and inclusion are integrated into what we do every day. At Luminis Health, we RISE by lifting others.” Earlier this year, Stanley was recognized as one of the Top 100 Diversity Officers in the United States.

The Luminis Health African American BRG is comprised of diverse employees from across the organization and is led by Nia Wright, Melissa Anderson, Andre Green, Irma Holland, and Lenny Nyagwara. The BRG helps guide initiatives and business strategies that supports the Inclusion Includes Y.O.U direction of the Department of Diversity Equity and Inclusion.

The Luminis Health LGBTQIA BRG serves as a resource to the organization to positively influence the environment and to ensure excellence in every encounter for all members of the LGBTQIA workforce, patient population, and the community. The BRG is guided by Shirley Knelly, Aquiera Halsey, and Bobby Appolin.

The Luminis Health Inclusion Network is a robust conglomerate of seven groups all working together strategically and collectively to enhance the work of diversity equity and inclusion. All BRG efforts align with the health system’s Annual Operating Plan and the ten-year strategic vision.

