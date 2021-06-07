Luminis Health Has Now Administered More Than 100K Vaccinations

Luminis Health has reached a major milestone. The health system has given more than 100,000 vaccines in the community. Luminis Health can now provide more shots in arms, thanks to a $2.2 million state grant. The funding will be used to expand efforts to bring COVID-19 vaccinations to vulnerable residents in Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

The Health Services Cost Review Commission (HSCRC) provided the funding to increase Maryland’s statewide vaccination rate. The new program awarded $12 million to hospital systems to expand and improve existing mobile and community-based vaccination programs.

Luminis Health will use the funds to expand its mobile vaccination program. Since January, our Health & Wellness Team has administered shots at businesses, homeless shelters, senior centers, low-income housing communities, barbershops, churches, and community events. Through our mobile program, the health system will provide more than 41,000 additional vaccinations in 14 target zip codes across Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties.

“We need to meet people where they are,” said Christine Crabbs, director of Community Health at Luminis Health. “This additional funding will allow us to help our vulnerable residents who face challenges such as poverty and lack of access to health care, technology, and transportation. We will go door-to-door if necessary to get shots in arms.”

Luminis Health will work with more than one hundred community partners on this project. “Consistent with our new 10-year strategic plan, Vision 2030, Living Healthier Together, we are focused on partnerships, public health, and care beyond the walls of the hospitals,” said Tori Bayless, CEO of Luminis Health. “Since our mission is to enhance the health of the people we serve, it is our honor and duty to vaccinate as many as we can, to bring this pandemic to an end.

Keitarree Smith of Annapolis received the 100,000th vaccine during a clinic at Mt. Olive AME Church. He was presented with a $100 Visa gift card and a special sign.

