Local Resident Launches Petition to Save The Capital

| June 24, 2021, 05:09 PM

Craig Ligibel, an Annapolis resident, has launched a petition to save The Capital newspaper.

“I cut my teeth in the newspaper business,” says Annapolis resident Craig Ligibel, “ and I am concerned at what I see happening down the road with our local newspaper, the Capital Gazette. Nationwide, more than 30 newspapers cease publishing each month. No matter how you cut it, the recent acquisition of the Capital Gazette by Alden Global Capital will bring changes down the road for our beloved “local” paper.”

Ligibel has Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on his side as well telling Legibel in an email, “We can’t go down without a fight.” Pittman recently penned an open letter to Alden Global Capital and their shareholders regaarding the recent buyouts. Alden Global Capital is the new owner of Tribune Media, which owns the Baltimore Sun, which owns The Capital.

To that end, Ligibel’s goal is to obtain 1000 signatures on his petition and then to use this base to form a “Save the Capital Gazette” committee to lobby Alden and other pertinent entities to engage the local business and resident community in its support of the Capital Gazette.

If anyone is interested in serving on a committee, they can contact him directly at: [email protected].

To sign the petition, click here.

