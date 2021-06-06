THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Real Estate Team Raises $2.5K for NAMI

| June 06, 2021, 10:01 AM

Liz Montaner & Crew, a real estate team affiliated with the Annapolis Church Circle office of Coldwell Banker Realty in the Mid-Atlantic, recently raised $2,550 for National Alliance on Mental Health – Anne Arundel County (NAMI) during the NAMI Walks Your Way 2021 campaign. Every dollar raised will be supporting NAMI’s mission to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by mental illness – right here in our community. The fundraising campaign will continue through July 22nd, 2021 to help NAMI “keep the pace” at a time when need is highest. 

“Each member of Liz Montaner & Crew real estate team has a friend or family member who has experienced a significant mental health issue that has impacted their lives and the lives of their family members. We are committed to reducing the stigma of mental illness and work towards increasing access to mental health services to all,” said Montaner. 

Passionate about mental health awareness, Liz and her Crew have been avid supporters of the local NAMI chapter in Anne Arundel County. 

