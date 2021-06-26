Local Business Spotlight: Zachary’s Jewelers

Over the past year, Zachary’s Jewelers has had to pivot, just like every other business. However, they found a way to thrive during a challenging time and to retain the same level of caring they have come to be known for by their customers.

We had a chance to sit down with Steve Samaras and Constance Polamalu to talk about Zachary’s Jewelers in 2021 and beyond. And as the TimBuk3 song says, the future’s so bright they gotta wear shades.

From their annual events to their unique sale, through it all, Zachary’s marches on and continues to grow; so much that they are now looking for a few good people to join their team. As Steve and Constance said, they are not looking for people looking for a job or someone with sales skills (necessarily), but the main criteria for the newest team members will be passion. Exactly the same ingredient that has allowed them to grow and thrive over the past 29 years…including one with a pandemic!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB