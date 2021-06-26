THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Zachary’s Jewelers

| June 26, 2021, 12:00 PM


Over the past year, Zachary’s Jewelers has had to pivot, just like every other business. However, they found a way to thrive during a challenging time and to retain the same level of caring they have come to be known for by their customers.

We had a chance to sit down with Steve Samaras and Constance Polamalu to talk about Zachary’s Jewelers in 2021 and beyond. And as the TimBuk3 song says, the future’s so bright they gotta wear shades.

From their annual events to their unique sale, through it all, Zachary’s marches on and continues to grow; so much that they are now looking for a few good people to join their team. As Steve and Constance said, they are not looking for people looking for a job or someone with sales skills (necessarily), but the main criteria for the newest team members will be passion. Exactly the same ingredient that has allowed them to grow and thrive over the past 29 years…including one with a pandemic!

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Rehab2Perform

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»