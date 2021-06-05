THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
Local Business Spotlight: Soloday Marketing & Development

| June 05, 2021, 12:00 PM

You have to love a story where a business founder says, “I can do this better.” And today, we speak with one of them. Jeanette Kreuzburg is the founder of Soloday Marketing & Development, a relatively new company that specializes in handling the marketing needs of small companies in the area. As they say, soup to nuts!

She also was an inaugural participant in the AAEDC’s IVP Program and the recipient of a $5000 seed grant as a result.

Find out what Soloday Marketing & Development is all about right now.

Have a listen!

