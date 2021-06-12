Local Business Spotlight: Rasa Juice Shop

From Pittsburgh to Annapolis by way of PG County Public Schools, Lisa Consiglio Ryan is a health coach, best-selling author, and the proprietress of Rasa Juice Shop on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis.

After a long bout of being ill and facing surgery, Lisa wanted to try a natural way to cure her ailments. And it worked. It led her to become a health coach, which morphed into writing a best-selling book and ultimately opening a few pop-up shops for cold-pressed juices that took the town by storm. Now, three years in her permanent location at 90 Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, Lisa is expanding (but keeping mum for now).

And the shop is not just about juices. Tinctures, snacks, and other goodies abound along with some fun gift ideas as well. Bonus points because nearly ALL of her products are locally sourced and many by women-owned businesses! It’s a great story!

