THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Local Business Spotlight: Rasa Juice Shop

| June 12, 2021, 12:00 PM

From Pittsburgh to Annapolis by way of PG County Public Schools, Lisa Consiglio Ryan is a health coach, best-selling author, and the proprietress of Rasa Juice Shop on Maryland Avenue in Annapolis.

After a long bout of being ill and facing surgery, Lisa wanted to try a natural way to cure her ailments. And it worked. It led her to become a health coach, which morphed into writing a best-selling book and ultimately opening a few pop-up shops for cold-pressed juices that took the town by storm. Now, three years in her permanent location at 90 Maryland Avenue in Annapolis, Lisa is expanding (but keeping mum for now).

And the shop is not just about juices. Tinctures, snacks, and other goodies abound along with some fun gift ideas as well. Bonus points because nearly ALL of her products are locally sourced and many by women-owned businesses! It’s a great story!

Have a listen!

Links

Where to find the DNB...

Rehab2Perform

Tags: ,

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«