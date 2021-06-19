Local Business Spotlight: Irish Restaurant Company

So the name “Irish Restaurant Company” may not be too familiar, but if I were to say Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru, or Pirates Cove, you might know exactly what I mean!

Today, we speak with GM Sean Lynch, and co-owner Anthony Clarke about their four restaurants and how each has become not only a restaurant in a community but a part OF the community.

Of course, we spoke about the challenges of COVID and caring for their employees (family) and their customers. We touched base on the incredible Galway Bay Irish Egg Nog, the lack of televisions, the new whiskey bar (and why there is an “e” in there), and how all four locations are returning to normal! I tried but was unable to coax the secret ingredient that makes their burger the best in the area–IMHO.

Have a listen!

LINKS:

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB