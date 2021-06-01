LawDepot is Opening Up Horizons for Underprivileged

It is a known fact that global wealth is in the control of only a handful of individuals spread around the world. Nowhere else is this concentration more prevalent than in a developed nation like the USA where this wealth gap is even more disturbing. Obviously, this may be because the laws are not supportive of equal wealth distribution as some people have much more than others.

While this norm has some logic behind it, the American laws are heavily stacked against the people who lack the resources to fund for legal intervention in case of any unjust treatment meted out to them. The justice gap has further worsened due to the increasing inequality in income, which has as a result reduced funds necessary for accessing legal aid to the low-income and underprivileged sections of society.

A survey conducted in 2018 revealed that of the 70% of civil legal disputes lodged in 2017 by Americans in the low-income bracket, as many as 80% of them did not have the resources to access effective legal representation. Not only this rising inequality impeded the acquisition of their fair share of income, it drastically reduced the odds of getting a fair deal from the legal system.

Why is the gap broadening in 2021?

Levels of poverty and inequality have been greatly affected by the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While the focus of the world is understandably on vaccinations in order to reduce infections and fatalities, the virus outbreak has caused global growth to plummet, thereby increasing the wealth gap within countries.

An increase in inequality in 2020 has been further fueled for a number of reasons:

Almost every high-paid worker has started working from home, a luxury a lower-paid blue-collar worker can ill afford.

A very high percentage of this low salaried group are essentially involved in front-line duties during the pandemic. Services like nursing, cleaning, teaching, garbage removal and store clerks can become superspreaders as interaction with infected people is much greater.

Another section of low-paid workers is linked with services that have been suspended like tourism, travel, and hotels.

The increase in inequality and poverty has become more pronounced after the pandemic, between the rich nations who have bailed out their citizens with fiscal stimulus and the poorer countries who just do not have the resources to match them.

A survey of 37 countries has indicated depressing findings. While many households reported declining incomes the poorer sections were the hardest hit with a decline of 82% in their monthly earnings. Even in a rich nation like America, two million households have reported that they did not have enough food to eat since the pandemic, while the severely hit African American households claimed that one in five out of them have nothing left to eat at all.

Not surprisingly, the pandemic has come as a boon for the super-rich. While 44 million people lost their jobs in Q2 of 2020 the wealth of the leading five billionaires jumped by $102 billion, and the combined fortunes of all the billionaires by $637 billion. Final figures showed their total net worth to be $3.6 trillion, an amount considerably higher than the combined wealth of all the countries on the African continent.

This massive accumulation of wealth by a small minority of Americans has created the highest level of inequality among all countries in the world. These figures are further skewed, as it is estimated that the racial wealth gap is even more than it was at the peak of the civil rights movement in 1968. It is high time that the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, and other institutions related to development address these issues immediately to meet the needs of the challenge provided by the increasing wealth gap.

