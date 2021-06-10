THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
 Kiddie Academy Inks deal for New Location on West Street

| June 10, 2021, 01:35 PM

Hyatt Commercial announced that Kiddie Academy has purchased 1919 West Street in Annapolis, MD for the second location of the operator. This former office building will be an expansion and renovation project with an expected Fall ’22 opening. John Sindler, Vice President, Sales & Leasing Hyatt Commercial, represented the buyer and says “Kiddie Academy was the highest and best user for this property. Being adjacent to the Walter S. Mills – Parole Elementary School and already being home to Turning Point Autism Center, this property is an ideal location for an early learning center.” “The property had been on and off the market for a few years with various brokerage companies. Hyatt Commercial was able to apply our team efforts to secure a win-win for both of our clients.” said Justin Mullen, President Hyatt Commercial. 

Hyatt Commercial represented both the Buyer and Seller in this transaction.

