Kati George Announces Run for Alderwoman in Ward 8

Kati George has announced her candidacy for Alderperson in Ward 8 for the upcoming City elections. George will be running as Democrat and will face incumbent Alderman Ross Arnett in the primary election.

According to her campaign, George will “actively serve every constituent, focusing on our exciting diversity and the unique elements that make our community such a great place to call home She will be an advocate who is open to new ideas and new ways of getting things done, It is her mission to preserve the special character of our neighborhood while planning for what we want Eastport to be in the years ahead.”

George sees the current challenges in Eastport including transportation, housing affordability and environmental concerns, as well as growing minority and women-owned businesses.

Ward 8 is generally the Eastport Peninsula. George is currently serving on the City’s Audit Committee, an appointed position.

A website for the campaign is not currently online.

