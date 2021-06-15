THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Kati George Announces Run for Alderwoman in Ward 8

| June 15, 2021, 10:04 AM

Kati George has announced her candidacy for Alderperson in Ward 8 for the upcoming City elections. George will be running as Democrat and will face incumbent Alderman Ross Arnett in the primary election.

According to her campaign, George will “actively serve every constituent, focusing on our exciting diversity and the unique elements that make our community such a great place to call home  She will be an advocate who is open to new ideas and new ways of getting things done,  It is her mission to preserve the special character of our neighborhood while planning for what we want Eastport to be in the years ahead.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

George sees the current challenges in Eastport including transportation, housing affordability and environmental concerns, as well as growing minority and women-owned businesses.

Ward 8 is generally the Eastport Peninsula. George is currently serving on the City’s Audit Committee, an appointed position.

A website for the campaign is not currently online.

Rehab2Perform

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»