Justin Mulcahy Returns to AACoPD as Executive Assistant and Director of External Affairs

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad announced today a key appointment to her executive command staff. Justin Mulcahy has been named to the position of Executive Assistant and Director of External Affairs.

Mr. Mulcahy will be an advisor to the Chief, supporting the daily activities of the Chief’s Office and providing oversight of external affairs activities to include media relations and governmental and legislative affairs. Mr. Mulcahy will serve as a policy advisor to the Chief and will be the liaison to the County Executive’s Office and the County Council on legislative and policy issues.

“In this pivotal moment in modern policing, we need strong, experienced leaders who can inspire positive changes in our communities and within our agency,” said Anne Arundel County Police Chief Amal Awad. “This critical appointment will strengthen our team and our efforts to build trust and transparency in the communities we serve.”

Mr. Mulcahy was previously the Government Affairs and Public Relations Manager for Chesapeake Utilities Corporation. In those roles, he was responsible for leading, developing, growing and preserving key governmental and media relationships. He implemented a broad range of media activities to advance the company’s position with its audiences and to educate and inform customers, investors, communities, regulatory agencies, industry stakeholders and the broader public.

Prior to his time at Chesapeake Utilities, Mr. Mulcahy was the chief spokesperson and media strategist for Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). Prior to his time at BGE, Mr. Mulcahy served in government as the spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Police Department from 2008 to 2015. He served as a media adviser to five police chiefs and as a liaison to the County Executive’s office. Mr. Mulcahy has more than fifteen years of public relations, media and government affairs experience and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism.

