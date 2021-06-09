June 9, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Bay Bridge Accident. Sex Crimes. State of Emergency Ending in County. Kudos to Monica Alvarado

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An accident on the Bay Bridge sent three to the hospital and snarled traffic most of the afternoon. A Gambrills man looking for sex with a 15-year old boy was arrested at Arundel Mills Mall. The State of Emergency for Anne Arundel County is ending. The resilience authority is finally happening. And Monica Alvarado of Bread and Butter Kitchen racks up another well-deserved award!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 9th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Is it just me or are the weeks just flying by because it is summer? It is another hump day, so let’s slide on into the home stretch.

Talk about a backup on the Bay Bridge yesterday…at one point it stretched for 3 miles in both directions due to an accident on the Westbound span. The good news is that the people involved will be ok according to the Maryland Transportation Authority. It all happened just before 1230pm when an eastbound vehicle in the westbound span drifted out of the lane and struck a dump truck head-on. This initial accident caused three other vehicles to crash as well. Three people were taken to area hospitals–two to Shock Trauma by helicopter and one by ground. No cause has been identified at this point, but the good news is that all injuries are non-life-threatening. Traffic was moving again just before 3 pm.

When will people learn? Maryland State Police have arrested a 42-year-old Gambrills man for trying to solicit sex from what he believed to be a 14-year old boy. Predictably, the boy was an MSP trooper and they made plans to meet at the Arundel Mills Mall in Hanover for a sexual encounter. Of course, the suspect was met by Maryland State and Anne Arundel County Police and charged accordingly. And just a reminder, we did change our policy on identifying suspects last year. We are a nation built on the whole innocent until proven guilty thing and publication of names and photos have proven to do significant damage to people that were found not guilty, had charges dropped, charges sent back to juvenile court, and had records expunged. We felt it was the right thing to do. Once convicted, it is a different story!

Come Friday at 5 pm, the COVID State of Emergency in Anne Arundel County will end. County Executive Pittman plans to sign a bill passed by the council ending the emergency order. There was some wrangling and the compromise was that restaurants would be allowed to continue outside service without capacity limits (currently they are 50% of interior occupancy which seems pretty random to me) until the end of the fall. The City of Annapolis has not done anything on this front yet, but I suspect that the Mayor will go along with whatever the County Executive does in short order. The Statewide state of emergency continues and I suspect that may stay in place for a few more months.

In some other County news, the Council passed a bill allowing the establishment of a resilience authority to finance and support the re-construction of City Dock and other sea-level rise issues throughout the County. The bill was passed by the state legislature and the County was the final hurdle to be able to get the money needed for Annapolis Mayor Buckley’s City Dock and Hillman Garage projects underway.

And yet another accolade and hearty congratulations to the owner of my favorite casual breakfast joint in Eastport– Monica Alvarado–owner of Bread & Butter Kitchen was the recipient of the William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award for her work with Feed Anne Arundel which was a hastily formed non-profit to keep more than 100 restaurants open and feed more than 120,000 families in Anne Arundel who were food insecure! Comptroller Peter Franchot developed the award named for former Maryland Governor, former Comptroller, and former Mayor of Baltimore. So well deserved. Congrats Monica!

Finally–on the podcast front, keep an eye out for the Irish Restaurant Company Local Business Spotlight podcast…thinking two weeks away–had a blast talking with Anthony Clarke and Sean Lynch yesterday! And this weekend, one of Galway Bay’s neighbors, it’s Lisa Consiglio Ryan from Rasa Juice Shop on Maryland Ave.

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here right after Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

