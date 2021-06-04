June 4, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Virtual School. Great COVID Numbers. Unclaimed Property!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…Virtual school option for next year. Low COVID rates. Mass Vax Centers coming down. Comptroller Franchot has $60M for you. Budweiser has a free beer for you–maybe. And some weekend events to consider.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, June 4th 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, that week went fast…almost like there was no Monday or something! Hey, a quick update on the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival–it is sold out. No more tickets. If you won a pair from us and tried to redeem your code after they sold out–you are still good to go. They will have a pair of tickets for you at the will-call window at the fairgrounds–please bring a photo ID. OK, it’s Friday, so let’s kick this week into the rearview mirror!

Are your kids into the whole virtual learning? Well, it looks like virtual learning will be an option in Anne Arundel County next year. It does need State approval but for a limited number of students in grades 3 through 12, they will have a separate virtual academy–it will not be taught by teachers also trying to teach in-person. But, if you want in, you need to act fast–for some reason, they are not giving a lot of time to apply–less than a week. Go to aacps.org/virtualacademy to learn all the details and to submit your application. It has to be done by 5 pm Thursday…June 10th!

Governor Hogan was kicking up his heels yesterday when he announced that the State positivity COVID rate was UNDER 1% for the first time since we started measuring. He also said that four counties…Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, and Kent … the c sounding counties are all in the green zone for case rate with rates under 1 per 100K of population. Some great news on the COVID front!

And that news is so good that the mass vaccination centers across the state will soon be going away. Looks like they will all be gone by July 18th. Locally, the one at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium will be closed by July 3 and M&T Bank by July 2nd. The County will be closing the vax clinics at Live! Casino Hotel and the O’Malley Senior Center by the end of June. AACC will remain. The focus for vaccinations will now be physicians, pharmacies, local health departments, and other outreach campaigns like the one running on Sunday at the Visit Annapolis visitor’s Center.

And once you are vaccinated….and only if the US reaches President Biden’s 70% goal by the Fourth of July…you can score a free beer courtesy of Budweiser. So as soon as the CDC says 70% has been reached, you need to go to MyCooler.com/beer and upload a photo of yourself–could be a bar or pub or restaurant or a liquor store. They’ll send you a virtual $5 gift card to apply to any of the Anheuser Busch products. But you will only have a week to claim and use it–the deal is done 7 days after the CDC announces the 70%. And I am sure we’ll be chatting about this when we talk with Bill, Lauren, and Cassie from Katcef Brothers next week for our monthly beercast!

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has about $60 million dollars that he wants to give someone. Well not someONE, but probably a lot of people. This is the annual unclaimed property push. There can be cash, jewels, vehicles, insurance policies, and all sorts of stuff just waiting for you. Go to EyeOnAnnapolis.net and check out the fun video he did about the Franchot Bunch–a spoof on the Brady Bunch. He loves doing this schtick..past ones were The Matchelor, Sherlock Franchot, the Most Interesting Man in Maryland, and the Unclaimed Property Brothers. Or you can bypass that and search for yourself and get a claim form at marylandtaxes.gov

And finally, a few events this weekend–the sold-out Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is tomorrow at the fairgrounds–and since we’re getting back into giving away tickets…just a warning, if you can’t go–don’t play. I can’t stand to hear that someone won tickets and did not use them. Also on Saturday, it is the every six week (I am sure there is a word for that with sex in it but I don’t know it) BIG book sale at the Parole Rotary’s BIG Warehouse at 451 Defense Highway. $3 for hardback, $2 for softback, and $1 for paperback–some lower plus albums CD’s DVD’s and more. 8 am to 2 pm. And on Sunday, it is the First Sunday Arts Festival along West Street– gets underway about 11 and goes until 6 pm.

OK, that wraps up the news for us today, but before I turn it over to George, up this weekend on our Local Business Spotlight, a fun one for me with Jeanette Kruezberg from Soloday Marketing!

OK, now we’re done. As always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to give us a follow!

A quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It’s Friday, so I’m just going to say have a great weekend, be safe, wash your hands and I’ll see you on Monday! Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in about 60 seconds, but first–you know the drill– here’s Rick from Solar Energy Services.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast