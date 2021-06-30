June 30, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Murder At The Graduate. I-Day. Water Grants. Volke To Enter Race.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…An incoming Midshipman’s mother was shot and killed on the patio of The Graduate Hotel by stray bullets. A reader writes in to ask “Where are the Annapolis Police?” And a recap of the first day of the Ramos trial. Governor Hogan gives a lot of waterway grant money to Anne Arundel County. County Councilman Nathan Volke may enter the race for County Executive. And it is I-Day at the Naval Academy!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

See ya later June. We made it halfway through 2021. It is hump day and we have a lot to cover so let’s get into it, shall we?

Tragic is the only word I have. Yesterday shortly after midnight, two couples were on the patio at The Graduate Hotel. Both were in town to drop their sons off at the Naval Academy. Shots rang out on nearby Pleasant Street behind the hotel and several stray bullets struck and killed one of the mothers. Police have identified her as Michelle Jordan Cummings, 57, of Houston. He son, Trey, is a member of the Class of 2025 to be inducted today and a prospective player for Navy Football. Police have not apprehended anyone yet, but according to Chief Jackson, they are looking night and day. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439. A GoFundMe campaign has been started for the family and we have a link to it on EyeOnAnnapolis.net Absolutely awful. And just as an aside, we were unable to meet with the Mayor for our podcast yesterday as he was tied up with this.

Speaking of awful, give a read to a guest column submitted by a resident asking why violence is up in Annapolis and where are the police. He asks why none of the violent crime is ever reported and seeming none of the perpetrators are caught. He cited several examples and included a video of a recent fight along Main Street. We’ve started to dig a bit and learned that the reporting criteria in the police department has changed and that only select crimes are now being reported publicly–which explains why if someone looks at the police reports they assume we might have an issue with shoplifting as our worst problem. We will be asking more questions so stay tuned and head to EyeOnAnnapolis.net to read that letter–it’s pretty scathing.

We are on a roll with bad news, so might as well keep on going. To get all the info on the Jarrod Ramos trial, you really need to read it in The Capital. Alex Mann and Lilly Price are doing an incredible job. But here’s the Cliff Notes from the first day of the trial–defense had opening statements. They showed the video and photos. Ramos’s defense is arguing he was insane and painted a picture of a man who thought the Capital and the justice system were out to get him. His lawyers described his depression and the only emotional attachment was to his cat, who he held on his lap for two weeks waiting for it to die. They continue that Ramos felt the only solution was to kill, and in fact had planned the specific date hoping that community members and more staff would be in the newsroom as there usually were on Thursdays. His attorneys did not deny the killings and the horror of them, in closing they said it does not make sense to any of us, but it makes sense to Jarrod Ramos and asked the jury to focus on the law and not the crime. The trial could go on for two weeks or more before a jury reaches a verdict. And again this verdict is to decide if he is criminally responsible or not. Yes, he goes to prison. No, he goes to a psychiatric facility. But again, Alex and Lilly are the ones telling this story–be sure to read their coverage in The Capital.

OK onto nicer things–money! Yesterday, while the Governor is continuing his Eastern Shore visit, he paused to issue Waterway Improvement Fund Grants totaling $13.5 Million bucks. But, Anne Arundel got a decent share of it. $250K for the Adaptive Boating Center. $250K for more floating docks at street end parks. $250K for ramp and parking improvements at Sandy Point, and a bunch of needed dredging projects, and a few more. All tolled, we got $1.6 of that $13,5 million. Thanks, governor!

And what’s a Wednesday without some politics. Yesterday, District 3 County Councilman Nathan Volke announced an exploratory committee to consider a run for County Executive next year. If he goes for it, that will put 4 republicans in the primary race. So far, County Executive Pittman is un-challenged on the democratic side. And if you want my two cents–well, this is a one ay podcast so you don’t have a choice so here it is. This is a move to elbow Herb McMillan out of contention. Volke is VERY conservative and led the charge to take away the County Executive’s powers of the emergency declaration and also helped to elect President Trump. Both positions likely embraced by McMillan. So, in a 4 way primary the uber-conservative Republicans will likely split between Volke and McMillan leaving the majority…the more centrist ones, to vote for Jessica Haire…who is the Maryland GOP favorite, it appears. It probably does not hurt that she is married to the Chairman of the GOP party either. You watch, this race next year will be ugly!

And finally, it is I Day for the plebes at the Naval Academy. As soon as I hit upload here, I am headed to the Yard to check out the petrified incoming plebes along with the haircuts, uniforms, crying moms, dads, boyfriends, girlfriends, brothers, and sisters! Follow me on Twitter and be sure to check EyeOnAnnapolis.net tomorrow afternoon for the morning stuff, and then probably late tomorrow night for the Oath of Office and the group I dos!

