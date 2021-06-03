June 3, 2021 | Daily News Brief |Juneteenth Official Holiday. Vax at Visitors Center. Grants to Businesses. A Hurricane is Coming!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…County Executive Pittman declared Juneteenth as an official County holiday. There will be a vaccination clinic at the Visit Annapolis Visitors Center at First Sunday Arts Fest. 44 businesses received a share of more than $200K in COVID grants. Annapolis OEM is warning about a busy hurricane season!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it’s Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Congrats to all the folks over on our Facebook Page All Annapolis who won pairs of tickets to Saturday’s Maryland Chicken Wing Festival. OK, we’re in the home stretch of the week, so let’s get into it!

Yesterday, County Executive Pittman announced that Anne Arundel County will be recognizing Juneteenth as an official county holiday. This year, all offices will be closed on Friday, June 18th. June 19th is the date, well after the Emancipation Proclamation, that the slaves in Texas were notified that slavery had been outlawed. The City of Annapolis and the County are planning a two-day celebration of Juneteenth this year and you can buy tickets and learn more at annapolisjuneteenth.org

This is kind of a neat deal. On Sunday, it is the June edition of the First Sunday Arts Festival on West Street. In addition to the vendors, dining, and music, this month, you can get the jab! Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County is opening up their visitors center from 11 am to 3 pm for a no-appointment needed, walk-up vaccination center. The welcome center is at 26 West Street and the clinic will be open to anyone 12 and older–residents and visitors alike.

And while the Downtown Annapolis Partnership puts on the First Sunday Arts Festival with the Inner West Street Association, the DTAP recently presented more than $200,000 in COVID relief grants to 44 downtown businesses. The Partnership applied for the grant through the State and it is pretty much un-restricted and to be used in any manner needed to make their way through COVID. Businesses on City Dock, Main Street, West Street, Church Circle, Maryland Avenue and State Circle all were eligible. Some more good news for our local businesses.

And as we wrap up the news today, the Office of Emergency Management for Annapolis is warning us that this hurricane season is expected to be an unusually active one. It began on June 1st and rolls through November 1st and it has been a while since we’ve seen a tropical storm or hurricane in the region. Check out a story we have on EyeOnAnnapolis.net for a list of actions you can do now to be prepared IF the big one comes! And speaking of hurricanes and summer weather, we are going to sit down with our favorite weather dude… George Young from DCMDVA Weather… next week and record a bonus podcast all about the predicted summer weather which will include the hurricane season, that’ll drop probably later next week so keep an eye out for it!

OK, that's it for the news today. If you are a fan of our Saturday Local Business Spotlight series, up this weekend–Soloday Marketing and the following is Rasa Juice Shop!

