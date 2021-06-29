June 29, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Memorial Dedication. Vacant Storefront Help. Crabs To Go. USNA to Re-Open.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…The dedication of the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial was fantastic! Governor Hogan has $25M to fill vacant storefronts across the state. The Naval Academy is reopening to the public on Friday. The Annapolis Rotary is taking orders now for the 67th Annual Crab Feast which is a to-go event this year again. And congrats to our winners from yesterday that picked up on Constance’s last name–Polamalu!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 29th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hot enough for you? Well, at least we’re not the Pacific Northwest, so I guess we have that going for us. OK, let’s get into today’s news…shall we?

Yesterday morning, under an absolutely brilliant and hot sun, the Guardians of the First Amendment Memorial was dedicated. About 500 people attended to hear from politicians (and I was a bit disappointed in that at times it seemed more of a campaign stop than anything else), dignitaries, an INCREDIBLE rendition of Change is Gonna Come from Tony Spencer, families of those we lost, a survivor, Rick Hutzell the former editor of The Capital, Laura Lippman and David Simon. It was quite moving and the memorial is a wonderful tribute to Wendi, Rob, Gerald, John, and Rebecca. Please be sure to stop by and visit and contemplate…it’s right on Compromise Street at Newman St across from the Fleet.

This is some good news. Governor Hogan announced another $25 million to help revitalize vacant storefronts across the state. Businesses that occupy a vacant storefront will be eligible for a subsidy for a year up to $2500 per month to cover rent up to $30,000, and up to $250,000 per year in tax rebates. The deal will run for two years in Tier 1 counties and 148 other opportunity zones in the state! Sounds like an outstanding program but, if my math is right…and just figuring the rent subsidy it probably only applies to 800 businesses across the state. Sounds light to me. But that’s why I ain’t the governor!

Do you love running on the yard at the Naval Academy? Do you miss it? Well, miss it no more. Beginning on Friday at 730 am, visitors will once again be allowed on the yard. The old rules apply, you still need proper ID and will be x-rayed to enter. The bummer…they are closing the gates for the fireworks..so no public viewing from perhaps the BEST location in town. But the new Plebes (who arrive today and tomorrow) will have a great view–if they behave! Oh, and we will be on the Yard tomorrow bright and early for I-Day, so make sure you check out EyeOnAnnapolis.net for the scoop on the class of 2025.

And save this date.. Saturday..yes Saturday, August 7th for the 76th Annual Crab Feast from the Annapolis Rotary. This year they are still doing it as Crabs To Go event mostly due to the amount of planning… but it is the first time it will be on a Saturday. Usually, it is the Friday before Navy Football’s Fan Fest. That is not happening this year (again) so the Rotary Grabbed the Saturday figuring more people are better prepared to make their own feast on a Saturday rather than a Friday. Orders can be made now and raffle tickets purchased. AnnapolisRotary.org is where you want to go and remember, this is money that is turned around so fast and re-distributed right here in the community!

Congrats to Karen who scored a gift card to Mothers Peninsula Grill and to Jen who got one for Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery, and Gary who got a pair of box seats to any Baysox home game this season! Thanks for listening to the Local Business Spotlight and knowing that Constance has the unusual (and somewhat famous) last name of Polamalu.

In a few hours, we’re sitting down with Mayor Buckley to offer him a bribe… no we’re talking about this weekend. The City has gone ALL OUT on the Fourth of July and we want to go crash City Hall and chat. So, stay tuned for a special podcast releasing a bit later today–or maybe as late as this evening. I Gotta make sure my motivation has its A-game!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And Rehab 2 Perform who will be opening up at 1750 Forest Drive in the middle of July–they ran into some permitting issues with the City delaying their opening—is anyone shocked? Welcome to Annapolis. But definitely check them out!

Alrighty, now hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather! And he’ll be here right after we hear from Rick Peters from Solar Energy Services!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast