June 28, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Sexual Abuse at The Y. Butts out of the Bay. Puddles Pity Party. Memorial Dedication.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369! And coming soon to Annapolis, Rehab 2 Perform!

Today…A 23-year old Severna Park man has been arrested for sexual abuse of a child at The Y of Greater Annapolis. There is a movement afoot to keep your butts out of the Bay! There was an earthquake and I didn’t feel a thing. Puddles Pity Party is coming to Rams Head On Stage. Dedication of the memorial for those killed in the Capital Gazette shooting is this morning.

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with us today for her always outstanding Money Monday Report!

And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available below.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2021, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, June 28th, 2021 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Well, Happy Monday everyone! I hope you enjoyed your weekend. Welcome to the final week in June and the lead-in to the Fourth of July Celebrations in the area. Might even be a short week for some of you. Actually, NEXT week will be a short week for us, we’re going to take the 5th off–just so you know. OK, we do need to get back into the swing of things, so shall we?

This first story comes out of the Y of Annapolis … right there on Ritchie Highway at the entrance to AACC. Back in March, a parent observed his child sitting in the lap of a young male employee who was engaging in unwanted sexual contact with the child. The father pulled the child away and notified the Y, who in turn notified DSS, who in turn notified the police, who investigated. The sexual contact was confirmed with video evidence. The Y made sure the employee had no further contact with children once they learned of the accusations. However, they will not confirm if he is still employed. Anyhow, last week the 23-year old male from Severna Park was arrested, formally charged with a 4th-degree sex offense, and released on his own recognizance. This IS a misdemeanor and not a felony. However, police are asking anyone that has information on other incidents to please contact them at 410-222-4733.

Keep your butts out of the bay. That’s the message from Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley and Annapolis Green. The two have paired to spend some grant money to install special cigarette disposal receptacles around town. Butts collected in the specially marked receptacles will be sent to Terra Cycle to recover the plastic in them that can be used for other things. The grant also pays for pocket-sized ashtrays which will be given to smokers to encourage them to hold onto their butts until they find an appropriate disposal receptacle. This is another prong in the Mayor’s initiative to make Annapolis plastic-free. Currently, styrofoam is banned, and they are working on a plastic bag ban as well.

Apparently, there was an earthquake on Friday with the epicenter in Woodlawn in Baltimore County. It was a 2.6 magnitude quake at about 3:40 pm. I didn’t feel anything…did you?

If you are a fan of comedy. Perhaps slightly demented comedy..put December 21st on your calendar. If you have a morbid fear of clowns–don’t. But on December 21st, Rams Head On Stage is bringing Puddle’s Pity Party to their venue on West Street and I am sure it will be a quick sell-out. I have my tickets already so go get them. Not sure…just google him–I saw him at the 930 Club a few years ago and one of the funniest nights ever!

And as we wrap up, if you are listening to this just as it releases, remember that the City is closing down Compromise Street from Eastport into the City. Green Street and Newman beginning about 8:30 am until about 3 pm. Why? This is for the dedication of the new memorial for the slain employees of the Capital Gazette which happened exactly three years ago today. If you can, please attend–the ceremony is at 11 am at the park on Compromise Street. The City expects more than 300 people and notably absent from the VIPs is our Governor. He is continuing his tour downy ocean today. If you are unable to attend, please make it a point to stop by and reflect on it. In other Capital news…the trial for Jarrod Ramos, the man who admitted killing the five, will have opening arguments beginning tomorrow!

Finally–I hope you caught the Local Business Spotlight we dropped on Saturday with the gang from Zachary’s Jewelers. And if you or someone you know has passion–they may have a career for you. But last week I teased about some prizes for that episode. I have 4 pairs of Baysox tickets, 2 gift cards to Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery, and 2 gift cards to Mother’s Peninsula Grill. One of the guests had a unique last name. Just DM me on Twitter or email me at [email protected] by the time tomorrow’s episode releases, and tell me that unusual name (spelling will count) and you can have your choice of the prizes. Remember, these business spotlights drop at noon every Saturday!

And thank you for subscribing, leaving us a rating or a review–we are getting more and more of them so thank you–and if you haven’t, please take a moment and do–it helps us grow, and makes me feel good! Don’t forget you can now catch the Daily News Brief in a streaming format on Annapolis.FM or at WAKIRadio.com over there on the Eastern Shore, so definitely check them out!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to the sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services up in Millersville, and to the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And Rehab 2 Perform who will be opening up at 1750 Forest Drive very soon!

Alrighty, it is Monday, so we have Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina with your Monday Money Report and as always, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather!

George and Ann are coming up in just about sixty seconds! But first, here’s Rick

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast